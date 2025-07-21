Met Office issues new thunderstorms warning for Northumberland
A new weather warning has been issued by the Met Office for Northumberland.
The yellow thunderstorm warning covers the period between 11am and 9pm today (Monday, July 21).
The Met Office warns that heavy showers and thunderstorms may lead to flooding and disruption in a few places.
It forecasts: ‘Scattered heavy showers and thunderstorms are expected during Monday, especially during the afternoon and early evening.
‘While many will miss the worst conditions, a few places could see 30-50mm of rain within a couple of hours. Heavy downpours of rain will be the primary hazard but lightning strikes are also likely along with the potential for hail.’
