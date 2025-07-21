A new weather warning has been issued by the Met Office for Northumberland.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The yellow thunderstorm warning covers the period between 11am and 9pm today (Monday, July 21).

The Met Office warns that heavy showers and thunderstorms may lead to flooding and disruption in a few places.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It forecasts: ‘Scattered heavy showers and thunderstorms are expected during Monday, especially during the afternoon and early evening.

The Met Office has issued a thunderstorm warning. Picture: Pixabay.

‘While many will miss the worst conditions, a few places could see 30-50mm of rain within a couple of hours. Heavy downpours of rain will be the primary hazard but lightning strikes are also likely along with the potential for hail.’