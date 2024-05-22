Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Heavy rain is expected to cause disruption in Northumberland.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for the North East which is in place until 12pm on Thursday, May 23.

It warns that heavy rain may cause some flooding and disruption to travel.

Its latest forecast. issued at 8am on Wednesday, says: “An area of heavy rain will affect much of England and Wales during today, slowly clearing from eastern parts of England through the day. The area of rain is likely to become heavy and persistent over parts of northern England and North Wales, particularly north facing hills, before easing during Thursday morning.

“Many places will see 30-40mm of rain, while a few areas may receive 60-80mm. There is also a chance that a few upland locations, chiefly in the separate amber warning area, could see much higher totals, in the order of 100-150mm.”