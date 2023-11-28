The Met Office has issued a further yellow weather warning and is forecasting snowy showers will continue in Northumberland until Friday.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The organisation’s meteorologists have warned that showers will lead to icy patches and hazardous conditions across the North East from 5pm on Thursday, November 30 until 11am on Friday.

This follows yellow warnings issued for snow and ice on Tuesday night and Wednesday night.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Many of the showers forecast will fall as snow, particularly inland, with up to two centimetres expected on Thursday night, and as much as five centimetres on higher grounds.

Up to five centimetres of snow could fall in higher grounds this week. (Photo by ANDY BUCHANAN/AFP via Getty Images)

As much as five centimetres could also fall on high ground on Wednesday night.