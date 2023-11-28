Met Office issues further yellow weather warning for snow and ice in Northumberland
The organisation’s meteorologists have warned that showers will lead to icy patches and hazardous conditions across the North East from 5pm on Thursday, November 30 until 11am on Friday.
This follows yellow warnings issued for snow and ice on Tuesday night and Wednesday night.
Many of the showers forecast will fall as snow, particularly inland, with up to two centimetres expected on Thursday night, and as much as five centimetres on higher grounds.
As much as five centimetres could also fall on high ground on Wednesday night.
The Met Office says the impact on roads and railways could lead to longer journey times and warned of icy patches on untreated roads and paths, which could lead to slips and falls.