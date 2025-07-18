Met Office issues further weather warning for Northumberland with heavy rain forecast
The Met Office has issued a further weather warning for Northumberland.
The yellow warning for heavy rain covers the period from 4pm on Saturday, July 19 to 12pm on Sunday, July 20.
There is also a yellow warning for thunderstorms in place until 9pm on Saturday, July 19.
The Met Office says: “Areas of heavy rain with isolated thunderstorms are expected to arrive from the south during Saturday afternoon, becoming persistent in places and leading to some large totals building up, particularly on southeast facing areas of high ground.
“Many places are likely to see 20-30mm, but some locations could see 50-75mm in just a few hours.”
