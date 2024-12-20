Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The Met Office has issued back-to-back weather warnings for strong winds in Northumberland.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The first yellow weather warning comes into effect at 7am on Saturday, December 21 and covers the period through to midnight.

A second yellow warning then comes into effect and covers the period through to 9pm on Sunday, December 22.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Met Office says this prolonged period of strong winds will likely lead to some disruption over the weekend, especially to travel.

Stormy seas at Seahouses harbour. Picture by Jane Coltman (file image).

For Saturday it says: ‘Strong westerly winds are expected to develop through the course of Saturday, with gusts of 50-60mph developing quite widely across this region, and a small chance of gusts reaching 70mph around some coasts and high ground areas.’

For Sunday, it adds: ‘Strong and gusty northwesterly winds are expected to develop on Sunday. Gusts of 50-60mph are expected quite widely, and around some exposed coasts and hills of gusts 70mph are possible, especially in the north and west. In addition, squally showers are likely with some hail and thunder possible in places.

‘This has the potential to cause delays to public transport and some disruption to the road network, which may have a greater than usual impact given the busier pre-Christmas weekend travel. Dangerous coastal conditions can be expected too, with large waves an additional hazard.’