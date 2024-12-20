Met Office issues double weather warning for strong winds in Northumberland

By Ian Smith

Specialist Reporter

Published 20th Dec 2024, 11:46 GMT
The Met Office has issued back-to-back weather warnings for strong winds in Northumberland.

The first yellow weather warning comes into effect at 7am on Saturday, December 21 and covers the period through to midnight.

A second yellow warning then comes into effect and covers the period through to 9pm on Sunday, December 22.

The Met Office says this prolonged period of strong winds will likely lead to some disruption over the weekend, especially to travel.

Stormy seas at Seahouses harbour. Picture by Jane Coltman (file image).Stormy seas at Seahouses harbour. Picture by Jane Coltman (file image).
Stormy seas at Seahouses harbour. Picture by Jane Coltman (file image).

For Saturday it says: ‘Strong westerly winds are expected to develop through the course of Saturday, with gusts of 50-60mph developing quite widely across this region, and a small chance of gusts reaching 70mph around some coasts and high ground areas.’

For Sunday, it adds: ‘Strong and gusty northwesterly winds are expected to develop on Sunday. Gusts of 50-60mph are expected quite widely, and around some exposed coasts and hills of gusts 70mph are possible, especially in the north and west. In addition, squally showers are likely with some hail and thunder possible in places.

‘This has the potential to cause delays to public transport and some disruption to the road network, which may have a greater than usual impact given the busier pre-Christmas weekend travel. Dangerous coastal conditions can be expected too, with large waves an additional hazard.’

