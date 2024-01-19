An amber weather warning has been issued for Northumberland.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Storm Isha is expected to bring a spell of very strong winds during Sunday evening (January 21) into Monday and the Met Office warns that disruption to travel and utilities is likely.

The Met Office says: ‘Very strong southwesterly winds will develop widely across Northern Ireland, western parts of England, Wales and the southern half of Scotland during Sunday evening.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

‘Gusts will frequently reach 50-60mph, perhaps 70mph at times in a few locations and, along exposed coastal stretches 80mph is possible at times.

Stormy seas at Seahouses harbour. Picture by Jane Coltman (file image).

‘During the early hours of Monday winds will turn westerly and affect a wider area of southern Scotland and northern England, before easing through the morning.’

The amber weather warning covers the period from 6pm on Sunday to 9am on Monday.

A yellow warning for heavy rain is also in place between 6am on Sunday and 6am on Monday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Met Office says: ‘Spells of heavy rain, combined with strong winds at times, will move across northern England over the weekend and into early Monday.