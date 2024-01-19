Met Office issues amber weather warning for Northumberland with Storm Isha set to bring winds of up to 80mph
and live on Freeview channel 276
Storm Isha is expected to bring a spell of very strong winds during Sunday evening (January 21) into Monday and the Met Office warns that disruption to travel and utilities is likely.
The Met Office says: ‘Very strong southwesterly winds will develop widely across Northern Ireland, western parts of England, Wales and the southern half of Scotland during Sunday evening.
‘Gusts will frequently reach 50-60mph, perhaps 70mph at times in a few locations and, along exposed coastal stretches 80mph is possible at times.
‘During the early hours of Monday winds will turn westerly and affect a wider area of southern Scotland and northern England, before easing through the morning.’
The amber weather warning covers the period from 6pm on Sunday to 9am on Monday.
A yellow warning for heavy rain is also in place between 6am on Sunday and 6am on Monday.
The Met Office says: ‘Spells of heavy rain, combined with strong winds at times, will move across northern England over the weekend and into early Monday.
‘The heaviest rain is expected during Sunday with 30-50mm falling widely and the potential for peaks of 80-100mm over hills. Milder conditions will also result in the thaw of lying snow.’