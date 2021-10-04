Met Office issues a yellow weather warning for the North East as heavy rain is set to hit the region

The yellow weather warning for rain will be in place from 2am on Tuesday, October 5 and last until 11.59pm – with showers expected for most of the day.

Forecasters are predicting heavy rain which could cause the flooding of some homes and businesses, affect public transport services and also make road conditions difficult for driving.

The wet weather should dry up by Wednesday, October 6 and remain that way throughout the second half of the week, with temperatures also climbing to the high teens.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for rain.

Here is the summary for the week ahead:

Tuesday, October 5

A yellow weather warning will be in place with forecasters predicting heavy showers right throughout the day for the North East.

Temperatures are expected to be no higher than 12°C.

Wednesday, October 6

The weather is expected to dry up with some sunny spells by lunchtime, according to the Met Office.

Some cloudy spells heading into the late afternoon and early evening – highs of 13°C.

Thursday, October 7

Forecasters are predicting another dry day for Thursday, with cloudy spells expected throughout the day.

The weather is expected to be much warmer than previous days, with forecasters predicting highs of 18°C.

Friday, October 8

More of the same is expected for the end of the week, with another cloudy day forecast.

According to the Met Office, Friday should be the warmest day of the week, with highs of 19°C.

Enjoy our headlines with fewer distractions and sign up to a digital subscription today - fewer ads, faster load times and all of the stories you need.

Your support for our journalism means we can continue supporting our communities for generations to come.