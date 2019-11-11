Met Office issue yellow weather warning for heavy rain and flooding in the North East

Yellow weather warning issued for North East England.

The Met Office is predicting periods of rain that will become widespread and locally heavy across the North East which can cause rivers to overflow and storm surges which can cause coastal flooding this is likely to cause some disruptions to trains and busses.

The Met Office has calculated that the rain will fall over a 24 hour period from the stroke of midnight signalling the start of Thursday, November 14 to 11.45pm that night.

Rainfall totals are thought to reach 15mm to 30mm regionally, with some isolated areas seeing a total of 40mm to 60mm.

Some snow has been predicted, particularly on higher grounds where a few centimetres of snow could fall.

What to expect

Flooding of a few homes and businesses is likely and the Met Office advises you to be prepared, by turning off gas, electricity and your water supply – evacuate if needed.

Bus and train services are likely to be affected and journey times may take longer – be prepared for cancellations, or that you may have to arrange alternative travel plans.

Spray and flooding on roads will probably making journey times longer – be prepared for difficult driving conditions and possible road closures.

Areas of the North East that will be affected: