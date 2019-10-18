Mainly overcast with some light rain today
There will be grey skies across the beautiful county of Northumberland today. It won’t be too warm either.
Friday, October 18 is expected to be cloudy for most of the day, with a 50% chance of light rain in the morning and the afternoon. The temperature won’t be anything exceptional and won’t change much either.
It will be cloudy all day, but at least it should stay dry from around 3pm onwards.
Met Office forecasters have predicted a gentle breeze. Expect a maximum temperature of 10 °C and a minimum temperature of 8 °C.
Here’s the hour-by-hour forecast.
6am: Cloudy. 8 °C
7am: Overcast. 8 °C
8am: Overcast. 8 °C
9am: Overcast with a 50% chance of rain. 8 °C
10am: Overcast with a 50% chance of rain. 9 °C
11am: Overcast. 9 °C
12pm: Cloudy 10. °C
1pm: Cloudy 10. °C
2pm: Overcast with a 50% chance of rain. 10 °C
3pm: Sunny intervals with a 40% chance of rain 10. °C
4pm: Cloudy. 10 °C
5pm: Sunny. 10 °C
6pm: Cloudy. 9 °C
7pm: Cloudy. 8 °C
8pm: Cloudy. 8 °C
9pm: Cloudy. 8 °C
10pm: Cloudy. 8 °C
11pm: Cloudy. 8 °C
There is good news for hay fever sufferers as pollen, pollution and UV levels will remain low.
The forecast for the next few days is that the weather will be mainly dry with some bright spells.
However, the weather will become more unsettled and showery over the weekend, although the temperatures are expected to remain roughly the same.