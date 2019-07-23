Lapping up the sun across Northumberland as heatwave hits

NewsWeatherMonty being fed ice cream by owner Geraldine, from Gateshead. Lapping up the sun across Northumberland as heatwave hitsPeople were making the most of the hot weather in Northumberland on Tuesday, July 23, as temperatures soared across the North East.By The NewsroomTuesday, 23 July, 2019, 15:48 Were you enjoying a day out in the sun? You might be in one of our photos1. Tasty treatBryony, Elinor and Mark Hughes, from York, enjoying fish and chips and unspoilt beaches at Seahouses.Photo: Jane ColtmanCopyright: Buy photo2. Cooling offTime for an ice cream!Photo: Jane ColtmanCopyright: Buy photo3. Having a great dayThe Mattison family from Spennymoor.Photo: Jane ColtmanCopyright: Buy photo4. Boat tripGlad Tidings full of passengers.Photo: Jane ColtmanCopyright: Buy photoPage 1 of 3