Monty being fed ice cream by owner Geraldine, from Gateshead.

Lapping up the sun across Northumberland as heatwave hits

People were making the most of the hot weather in Northumberland on Tuesday, July 23, as temperatures soared across the North East.

By The Newsroom
Tuesday, 23 July, 2019, 15:48

Were you enjoying a day out in the sun? You might be in one of our photos

1. Tasty treat

Bryony, Elinor and Mark Hughes, from York, enjoying fish and chips and unspoilt beaches at Seahouses.

Photo: Jane Coltman

2. Cooling off

Time for an ice cream!

Photo: Jane Coltman

3. Having a great day

The Mattison family from Spennymoor.

Photo: Jane Coltman

4. Boat trip

Glad Tidings full of passengers.

Photo: Jane Coltman

