Japan’s Typhoon Hagibis to impact UK weather this week with heavy rains and strong winds

Perhaps surprisingly, Japan’s current weather system could influence the UK’s weather conditions and bring some heavy rains and strong winds to the country.

Typhoon Hagibis

In a recent tweet, the Met Office explained that Japan’s typhoon Hagibis coming into contact with a cold front pushing across Russia, could impact the weather in the UK this week.

The weather in the UK is set to be unsettled this week, with heavy rain and strong winds in some areas.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks, {{email}} has been added to our newsletter. If this is the first time you have subscribed to emails from JPIMedia Ltd, the publishers of Northumberland Gazette, please check your inbox to verify your email address. Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

At the end of last week, the Met Office tweeted, “As warm moist air from #Typhoon #Hagibis comes north to clash with a cold front pushing south-east across Russia, the strengthening #temperature contrast will accelerate the #JetStream by ~100mph in 48 hours! By affecting the jet, Hagibis could influence UK #weather next week.”

Weather warnings

A Met Office yellow weather warning for rain is in place in numerous parts of the UK until 23.59pm on Monday (14 Oct).

The Met Office said, “Heavy rain may lead to some flooding and disruption. Rain is expected to move northwards across parts of central, southern and eastern England on Monday. This will be heavy at times, especially during the afternoon and evening.”

A Met Office yellow weather warning for rain is in place in numerous parts of the UK until 23.59pm on Monday (14 Oct).

This weather warning currently covers the East of England, London & South East England, South West England, West Midlands, and Yorkshire & Humber.

An amber weather warning for thunderstorms is also currently in place from 4pm until 9pm on Monday (14 Oct).

The Met office said: “An area of thunderstorms across northern France is expected to move across parts of southeast England during this evening's main travel period.

“The main hazard is likely to be heavy rain with 30-40mm likely in 1-2 hours which may lead to flash flooding.

“Lightning, hail and gusty winds are also expected which may cause power cuts and travel disruption.”

Looking further ahead

The Met Office UK outlook for Saturday 19 October to Monday 28 October explains that Saturday should see sunny spells and scattered showers, some of which will be heavy and thundery at times, and often windy.

Looking further ahead, “the unsettled theme is set to continue with showers and longer spells of rain, especially in the west and northwest,” adds the Met Office.