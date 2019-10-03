It's going to be a mainly cloudy day in Northumberland with no sun forecast
Cloud is set to dominate the skies as the Met Office predicts no sun for Northumberland.
The Met Office is predicting a mainly cloudy day on Thursday, October 3.
Mist patches in the early morning are set to quickly clear, leaving a fine and dry day with consistent cloud. The cloud will increase from the west during the afternoon ahead of some rain which may spread in overnight. Expect a maximum temperature of 12 °C and a minimum temperature of 9 °C.
Sunrise is expected at around 7.15am and sunset is predicted to be at around 6.40pm.
Here’s the hour-by-hour forecast for Thursday, October 3.
6am: Partly cloudy. 6 °C
7am: Partly cloudy. 6 °C
8am: Cloudy. 8 °C
9am: Cloudy. 8 °C
10am: Cloudy. 9 °C
11am: Cloudy. 10 °C
12pm: Cloudy. 11 °C
1pm: Cloudy. 11 °C
2pm: Cloudy. 11 °C
3pm: Cloudy. 11 °C
4pm: Cloudy. 11 °C
5pm: Cloudy. 10 °C
6pm: Cloudy. 10 °C
7pm: Cloudy. 10 °C
8pm: Cloudy. 9 °C
9pm: Cloudy. 9 °C
10pm: Cloudy. 9 °C
11pm: Light rain. 60% chance of rain. 9 °C
Pollen, pollution and UV levels will remain low.
While there will be less rain, it’s getting chillier, so it might be time to start getting the jumpers out of the back of the wardrobe.
As we approach the end of the week, cloud and breeze will continue with some outbreaks of rain across the weekend.