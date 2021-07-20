Temperatures are set to remain high across Northumberland.

The weekend saw temperatures soar across the county as the Met Office declared Saturday, July 17 as the UK’s hottest day of the year.

Northumberland basked in the sunshine as temperatures reached 28 degrees – and the warm weather is set to continue until Thursday, July, 22.

Met Office forecasters are predicting warm, sunny conditions today, Tuesday, July 20 with temperatures of around 18 degrees.

Wednesday is set to be overcast throughout the morning before more sunshine is due to shine across the county into the afternoon with maximum temperatures of 19 degrees.

Thursday is predicted to be another beautiful day with highs of 20 degrees and plenty of sunshine.

Forecasters expect the glorious sunshine to come to an end on Friday with a dull and overcast weekend.

Here’s the day-by-day forecast for Northumberland:

Tuesday, July 20

Starting bright, with sunny intervals into the afternoon and some light cloud by early evening.

Temperatures are expected to hit a maximum of 18 degrees but feeling more like 17 degrees with a very slight breeze.

Wednesday, July 21

Wednesday morning is set to be cloudy, changing to sunny intervals by lunchtime before glorious sunshine into the afternoon.

Forecasters expect temperatures to hit 19 degrees but again feeling more like 18 degrees with a breeze from the coast.

Thursday, July 22

Another warm day is predicted for Thursday with cloudy conditions changing to sunny intervals by the afternoon.

Maximum temperatures of 20 degrees and feeling warm with less wind.

