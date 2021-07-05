How long is the rain set to last? This week’s weather outlook for Northumberland

Northumberland will see temperature lows of 13 and 14 degrees Celsius this week, according to the Met Office, and highs of 20.

Tuesday, July 6, is set to begin with heavy rain, giving way to drier cloudy weather in the evening.

Amble Harbour.

Wednesday, July 7, looks likely to get off to a dry start with some light showers anticipated through the afternoon and into early evening (between 1pm and 7pm, roughly).

Finally, Thursday, July 8, is forecast to be dry and largely cloudy with some sunny spells – a pattern that is set to continue into and throughout the weekend.

High pollen levels are also expected this week, with moderate UV exposure also predicted.

The dramatic events of 2020 and 2021 are having a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers and consequently the advertising that we receive.

We are now more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news by buying a copy of our newspaper.