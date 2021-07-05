How long is the rain set to last? This week’s weather outlook for Northumberland
A damp start to the week will later turn to a drier outlook, with temperatures hovering between the mid-to-high teens.
Significant rain downpours are forecast for Tuesday and Wednesday across the county, continuing the damp turn witnessed over the past week after a mainly warm and dry June.
Northumberland will see temperature lows of 13 and 14 degrees Celsius this week, according to the Met Office, and highs of 20.
Tuesday, July 6, is set to begin with heavy rain, giving way to drier cloudy weather in the evening.
Wednesday, July 7, looks likely to get off to a dry start with some light showers anticipated through the afternoon and into early evening (between 1pm and 7pm, roughly).
Finally, Thursday, July 8, is forecast to be dry and largely cloudy with some sunny spells – a pattern that is set to continue into and throughout the weekend.
High pollen levels are also expected this week, with moderate UV exposure also predicted.