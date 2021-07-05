How long is the rain set to last? This week’s weather outlook for Northumberland

A damp start to the week will later turn to a drier outlook, with temperatures hovering between the mid-to-high teens.

By Tommy Greene
Monday, 5th July 2021, 5:51 pm

Significant rain downpours are forecast for Tuesday and Wednesday across the county, continuing the damp turn witnessed over the past week after a mainly warm and dry June.

Northumberland will see temperature lows of 13 and 14 degrees Celsius this week, according to the Met Office, and highs of 20.

Tuesday, July 6, is set to begin with heavy rain, giving way to drier cloudy weather in the evening.

Amble Harbour.

Wednesday, July 7, looks likely to get off to a dry start with some light showers anticipated through the afternoon and into early evening (between 1pm and 7pm, roughly).

Finally, Thursday, July 8, is forecast to be dry and largely cloudy with some sunny spells – a pattern that is set to continue into and throughout the weekend.

High pollen levels are also expected this week, with moderate UV exposure also predicted.

Read More

Read More
Update: police confirm body found in search for missing Northumberland man

The dramatic events of 2020 and 2021 are having a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers and consequently the advertising that we receive.

We are now more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news by buying a copy of our newspaper.

If you can, please do pick up a copy when you are at the shops. Thank you for your support.

NorthumberlandMet Office