This is how glorious a day it will be in Northumberland on Thursday, September 19
So will Northumberland continue to enjoy that Indian summer that people insist on talking about?
Thursday, 19th September 2019, 06:00 am
The good news is that experts at the Met Office estimate that temperatures will reach peaks of 19 degrees Celsius on another dry and sunny if occasionally cloudy day on Thursday, September 19.
Friday and Saturday will also bring similar highs and even clearer skies.
Get those sunglasses and the factor 50 lotion dusted down.
But keep your brollies handy for Sunday for some light afternoon rain.