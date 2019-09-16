Hour by hour weather forecast for Northumberland as temperatures look set to hit 15C
Monday looks set to be a dry and warm day in Northumberland with temperatures predicted to reach a maximum of 15C.
Weather forecasters predict there will be early mist and fog patches that will soon clear to leave a largely sunny morning.
They say that some fair weather cloud is likely to develop, but it should stay dry with good spells of sunshine.
The hour by hour forecast states:
6am: Clear night. Maximum 17C.
7am: Sunny intervals. Maximum 7C.
8am: Sunny intervals. Maximum 8C.
9am: Sunny intervals. Maximum 10C.
10am: Sunny intervals. Maximum 12C.
11am: Sunny. Maximum 13C.
Noon: Sunny. Maximum 14C.
1pm: Sunny. Maximum 15C.
2pm: Sunny intervals. Maximum 15C.
3pm: Sunny intervals. Maximum 15C.
4pm: Cloudy. Maximum 15C.
5pm: Cloudy. Maximum 15C.
6pm: Cloudy. Maximum 14C.
7pm: Sunny intervals. Maximum 13C.
8pm: Clear night. Maximum 12C.
9pm: Clear night. Maximum 11C.
10pm: Clear night. Maximum 11C.
11pm: Clear night. Maximum 10C.