Hour by hour weather forecast for Northumberland as temperatures look set to hit 15C

Monday looks set to be a dry and warm day in Northumberland with temperatures predicted to reach a maximum of 15C.

By Peter Tennick
Monday, 16th September 2019, 06:00 am
Weather forecasters predict there will be early mist and fog patches that will soon clear to leave a largely sunny morning.

They say that some fair weather cloud is likely to develop, but it should stay dry with good spells of sunshine.

The hour by hour forecast states:

6am: Clear night. Maximum 17C.

7am: Sunny intervals. Maximum 7C.

8am: Sunny intervals. Maximum 8C.

9am: Sunny intervals. Maximum 10C.

10am: Sunny intervals. Maximum 12C.

11am: Sunny. Maximum 13C.

Noon: Sunny. Maximum 14C.

1pm: Sunny. Maximum 15C.

2pm: Sunny intervals. Maximum 15C.

3pm: Sunny intervals. Maximum 15C.

4pm: Cloudy. Maximum 15C.

5pm: Cloudy. Maximum 15C.

6pm: Cloudy. Maximum 14C.

7pm: Sunny intervals. Maximum 13C.

8pm: Clear night. Maximum 12C.

9pm: Clear night. Maximum 11C.

10pm: Clear night. Maximum 11C.

11pm: Clear night. Maximum 10C.