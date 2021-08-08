Hour-by-hour weather forecast as thunderstorms and hail expected in parts of Northumberland
Thunder and hail is on the way for Northumberland as the Met Office issues a yellow warning of thunderstorms across the North East.
The yellow warning of thunderstorms has been put in place across the North East, with thunder and hail predicted for Northumberland on Sunday, August 8.
After a cloudy start, the Met Office expects heavy rain and thunder for Northumberland across much of the day.
According to the Met Office, showers and potential thunderstorms will be seen across the North East region, with rain most likely starting in the afternoon before beginning to clear in the evening.
Here’s an hour-by-hour forecast for Northumberland on Sunday, when temperatures will peak around 17ºC with rain and thunder expected for most of the afternoon.
10am: Northumberland weather will be cloudy and dry with temperatures of 17ºC
11am: Cloudy, dry and 17ºC
12pm: Cloudy, dry and 16ºC
1pm: Cloudy, dry and 16ºC
2pm: Cloudy, dry and 17ºC
3pm: Cloudy, dry and 17ºC
4pm: Light rain and 17ºC
5pm: Thunder storms and 16ºC
6pm: Heavy showers and 16 ºC
7pm: Hail showers and 15 ºC
8pm: Cloudy and 15ºC
9pm: Cloudy, and 15ºC
10pm: Cloudy and 15ºC
11pm: Cloudy and 15ºC
The Met Office says many places in the North East will start off dry with sunny spells before showers develop widely in the afternoon with a chance of hail and thunder.
It also states that tonight showers and thunderstorms will begin fading from most areas in the region with a few showers continuing through the night.