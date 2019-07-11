Hour-by-hour Northumberland forecast: This is when thunderstorms and hail will hit as Met Office issues yellow weather warning
The weather in Northumberland is set to become rainy over the next few days, with the Met Office issuing a yellow weather warning for thunderstorms for the county on Thursday, July 11.
This is an hour-by-hour forecast as heavy rain and thunderstorms are set to hit.
Thursday, July 11
04:00 - Light rain - 15C
05:00 - Light rain - 15C
06:00 - Heavy rain - 15C
07:00 - Heavy rain - 15C
08:00 - Light rain - 16C
09:00 - Light rain - 16C
10:00 - Light rain - 17C
11:00 - Heavy rain - 17C
12:00 - Hail shower - 16C
13:00 - Light shower - 18C
14:00 - Light shower - 18C
15:00 - Cloudy - 19C
16:00 - Sunny intervals - 20C
Sign up to our daily newsletter
17:00 – Sunny 20C
18:00 - Sunny - 20C
19:00 - Sunny intervals - 19C
20:00 - Partly cloudy (night) - 18C
21:00 - Partly cloudy (night) - 17C
22:00 - Partly cloudy (night) - 16C
23:00 - Partly cloudy (night) - 15C
The Met Office yellow weather warning for thunderstorms in Northumberland is in place from 12pm to 9pm on Thursday, July 11.
The Met Office said, “Heavy showers and thunderstorms may cause some travel disruption and flooding in places during Thursday afternoon and evening.
“Whilst many areas will miss the heaviest rain, where heavy showers and thunderstorms do develop they will be slow-moving bringing the potential for 20-30 mm of rain in an hour and 40-50 mm in 2-3 hours.”
What to expect from the yellow weather warning
- There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded quickly, with damage to some buildings from floodwater and lightning strikes
- Where flooding or lightning strikes occur, there is a chance of delays and some cancellations to train and bus services
- Spray and sudden flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures
- There is a slight chance that power cuts could occur and other services to some homes and businesses could be lost
- There is a small chance of fast flowing or deep flood water causing danger to life