Hour by hour forecast for Northumberland with temperatures set to hit 29°C as heatwave hits UK

The Met Office summary for the North East says: “Dry with widespread sunshine into the afternoon as any early cloud melts away. Becoming very hot as temperatures rise quickly into the day, with only a light breeze for most.”

Tuesday (July 19) is set to see the peak of the heatwave, with temperatures in some areas of the North East expected to hit upwards of 35°C.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Temperatures are soaring across the UK

The North East is predicted to largely avoid the worst of the heat, however, with a red warning in place for much of the Midlands and parts of the South East and London

The Met Office has urged the public to stay hydrated by drinking plenty of water and avoiding alcohol; staying out of the sun between 11am and 3pm, if possible; applying sunscreen regularly and wearing hats and light, loose cotton clothes.

In Northumberland, on Monday, temperatures will be around 26°C and 27°C throughout most of the day, peaking at 29°C before cooling down with lows of 20°C.

Here is an hour by hour forecast of temperatures in Northumberland on Monday, July 18.

10am: Sunny 25°C

11am: Sunny 25°C

12pm: Sunny 27°C

1pm: Sunny 28°C

2pm: Sunny 28°C

3pm: Sunny 29°C

4pm: Sunny 27°C

5pm: Sunny 27°C

6pm: Sunny 27°C

7pm: Sunny 26°C

8pm: Sunny 24°C

9pm: Sunny 22°C

10pm: Cloudy night 21°C