Hour-by-hour forecast for Northumberland - but is it going to be the hottest August Bank Holiday Monday
Northumberland appears to be experiencing the hottest August Bank Holiday ever and forecasters are predicting more hot weather to continue for Bank Holiday Monday.
Temperatures have hit an all time high for August Bank Holiday and the town is set for another scorcher on Bank Holiday Monday. The Met Office has recorded the hottest August Bank Holiday ever with the highest temperature on Sunday, August 25 at around 33.3°C in Heathrow and while Northumberland hasn’t reached temperatures that high, another hot day is forecast.
Met Office meteorologist, Sarah Kent, has predicted high temperatures to continue.
She said: "It is a bank holiday weekend. There is a lot of sunshine about to be had but people need to exercise some common sense."
People are urged to stay covered up at the beach and to keep hydrated in the hot weather.
No rain has been predicted and temperature lows of 16°C are set to continue right through the night so preparations to stay cool should be made. The day will be overall sunny with spells of cloud until 9pm when a clear night will follow.
Here is the hour-by-hour weather report to see what’s in store for this Bank Holiday Monday.
10am: Sunny intervals 18°C
11am: Sunny 19°C
12pm: Sunny intervals 20°C
1pm: Cloudy 20°C
2pm: Sunny intervals 21°C
Sign up to our daily newsletter
The i newsletter cut through the noise
3pm: Sunny intervals 21°C
4pm: Sunny intervals 21°C
5pm: Cloudy 20°C
6pm: Cloudy 19°C
7pm: Sunny intervals 19°C
8pm: Sunny intervals 18°C
9pm: Partially cloudy 17°C
10pm: Clear night 16°C
11pm: Clear night 16°C
Midnight: Clear night 16°C