Hour-by-hour forecast as yellow weather warning issued for high winds in Northumberland
Forecasters are predicting more windy weather as the region braces for Storm Barra.
The weather warning comes into force at 9am on today (Tuesday, December 7) and is set to last right throughout the day until it expires at 11.59pm.
Forecasters have issued the yellow weather warning as the region continues to recover from Storm Arwen - which lashed the UK with winds of close to 100mph.
The Met Office say they are not expecting winds to be as heavy as what the North East experienced on Friday, November 27 and Saturday, November 28, but the strong winds could still cause some disruption.
According to the Met Office website, the forecast for Tuesday will be: “A dry, frosty start to Tuesday but turning very windy into the afternoon, with rain and locally snow spreading to all parts.
“Becoming drier into the evening but staying windy. Maximum temperature 4 °C."
Winds are predicted to hit speeds of around 50mph as forecasters say that some delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport is likely.
Here is your hour-by-hour weather forecast in Northumberland for Tuesday, December 7, according to the Met Office (temperature, conditions, wind gust speed):
6am: 0C, cloudy, 15mph
7am: 0C, cloudy, 14mph
8am: 0C, cloudy, 12mph
9am: -1C, cloudy, 11mph
10am: 1C, cloudy, 18mph
11am: 2C, cloudy, 23mph
12pm: 3C, cloudy, 28mph
1pm: 4C, cloudy, 34mph
2pm: 5C, rain, 41mph
3pm: 5C, rain, 46mph
4pm: 5C, heavy rain, 48mph
5pm: 5C, heavy rain, 51mph
6pm: 5C, heavy rain, 52mph
7pm: 5C, heavy rain, 48mph
8pm: 5C, rain, 42mph
9pm: 4C, rain, 34mph
10pm: 5C, cloudy, 34mph
11pm: 4C, cloudy, 34mph
12am: 5C, cloudy, 36mph