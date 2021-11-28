Homes across Wooler, Rothbury and Allendale still without power and water as Storm Arwen clean-up continues

Issuing an update for residents on Sunday, November 28, Northumberland County Council said its teams are continuing their hard work to keep the county moving after a couple of days of treacherous weather.

A number of homes across Wooler, Rothbury and Allendale are still without power and water, the council said, with both Northern Power Grid and Northumbrian Water working tirelessly to reconnect those affected, with the local authority’s support.

The council added: “Teams will be checking on vulnerable residents in the area and the council is also encouraging people to check on their neighbours, particularly if elderly or in need of extra care, to check they are OK.”

Elsewhere in the county, all major roads are reported to be open, though a number of minor roads remain closed either due to fallen debris and trees, or where utility companies are repairing power lines.

Gritting teams will also be taking to the roads again later on Sunday after working across the weekend to prepare for a drop in temperature.

At time of writing, a Yellow ice warning from the Met Office is due to come into action at 5pm on Sunday and run until 10am on Monday (November 29). This follows separate warnings for wind and ice over the course of the weekend.

Storm Arwen has left a trail of destruction across the North East.

The Northumberland County Council statement added: "Many properties have suffered damage due to the high winds such as lost or loose slates or roof tiles or defective chimney stacks and might have debris lying on top of roofs, which could be dislodged or slip presenting risk to homeowners or the public.

“The council is reminding everyone about personal safety and the need to exercise caution and for homeowners, whose property is damaged to contact their insurers and/or builders to try and remove the risk.”

Northumberland County Council’s out of hours line is running on 0345 600 6400, but residents are asked to use it for emergencies only, leaving any routine matters until next week.

