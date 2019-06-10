Heavy rain to hit Northumberland as Met Office issues weather warning

A yellow weather warning has been issued as heavy and prolonged rainfall is due to hit the region this week.

Residents and visitors to Northumberland have been warned of heavy rainfall which will cause a real risk of flooding and disruption to transport.

The yellow weather warning, which have been issued by the Met Office, is in place from midnight on Tuesday to 12pm on Thursday.

It comes after heavy rain hit the North East on Friday and Saturday causing some localised flooding and road closures.

Although today will see sunny spells and mild temperatures – it’s all due to change tomorrow.

Spray and flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and there is a risk road closures will be imposed.

The Met Office has also warned of a chance of delays or cancellations to train and bus services where flooding occurs.

It is also possible that homes and businesses could be flooded and cause damage to buildings. Communities may also be cut off by flooded roads.

A Met Office spokesman said: “Further spells of rain, heavy at times, will continue to affect parts of eastern England during Tuesday.

“Whilst some places will miss the worst of the rain, a further 10-25 mm may fall quite widely, with some areas potentially seeing up to 60 mm.

“Much of this may fall in 6-12 hours, mainly during the first half of Tuesday.

“There is also a chance that thunder may develop later in the day in the south of the warning area once the morning's rain clears.”