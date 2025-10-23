A weather warning for heavy rain in the North East has been issued by the Met Office

The yellow weather warning is in place until 6pm today (Thursday).

The Met Office says: “As the main rainband clears eastward during Thursday, it will be followed by frequent heavy showers in some western areas. Totals are expected to reach 20-30 mm quite widely, with some places seeing 30-50 mm. There is a chance a few places could exceed this, most likely over North Devon and Cornwall.

“In association with the rain, conditions are expected to turn windy with gales, initially along south-eastern coasts, but more widely across southern Britain during Thursday daytime.”

Northumberland itself is not covered by the weather warning but has already been hit by heavy downpours.