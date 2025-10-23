Heavy rain hits Northumberland as Met Office issues Storm Benjamin weather warning
The yellow weather warning is in place until 6pm today (Thursday).
The Met Office says: “As the main rainband clears eastward during Thursday, it will be followed by frequent heavy showers in some western areas. Totals are expected to reach 20-30 mm quite widely, with some places seeing 30-50 mm. There is a chance a few places could exceed this, most likely over North Devon and Cornwall.
“In association with the rain, conditions are expected to turn windy with gales, initially along south-eastern coasts, but more widely across southern Britain during Thursday daytime.”
Northumberland itself is not covered by the weather warning but has already been hit by heavy downpours.