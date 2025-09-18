Heavy rain forecast as Met Office issues weather warning for Northumberland
The yellow warning covers the period between 9am on Saturday, September 20 and 6am on Sunday, September 21.
The Met Office warns there is a small chance that heavy rainfall may cause some transport disruption and flooding.
The forecast says: “Rainfall will spread north eastwards on Saturday, and become persistent and at times heavy. Through this period 20-40 mm of rain is expected to fall widely, with some locations perhaps seeing 75-100 mm, with much of this total falling in the later hours of the event.
"From mid-Saturday onwards, increasingly strong gusty winds and perhaps some thunder will also accompany the rainfall, further increasing the risk of disruption.