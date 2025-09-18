Heavy rain forecast as Met Office issues weather warning for Northumberland

A weather warning for heavy rain in Northumberland has been issued by the Met Office.

The yellow warning covers the period between 9am on Saturday, September 20 and 6am on Sunday, September 21.

The Met Office warns there is a small chance that heavy rainfall may cause some transport disruption and flooding.

The forecast says: “Rainfall will spread north eastwards on Saturday, and become persistent and at times heavy. Through this period 20-40 mm of rain is expected to fall widely, with some locations perhaps seeing 75-100 mm, with much of this total falling in the later hours of the event.

Flooding on Alnwick Moor. File picture by Jane Coltman.

"From mid-Saturday onwards, increasingly strong gusty winds and perhaps some thunder will also accompany the rainfall, further increasing the risk of disruption.

“By the early hours of Sunday, persistent heavy rain will have likely cleared from Wales, with this rain easing for Northern England and Scotland by dawn on Sunday morning. Showers then follow and winds remain strong through Sunday.”