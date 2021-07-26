The forecast covers from 9am tomorrow Tuesday, July 27, until 6am, the next day and says people should expect the stormy weather to bring flooding and transport disruption.

Spray and sudden flooding of roads could also make driving conditions difficult and may lead to some road closures, while train and bus services could be cancelled as a result of the wet weather.

The Met Office also says there is a "small chance” homes and businesses could be flooded quickly and damage caused to some due to floodwater or lightning strikes.

A graphic shared by the Met Office as it issued a thunderstorm and heavy rain alert.

Its experts say: “Heavy showers and thunderstorms are expected to develop during Tuesday across much of Wales, northern and central England.

"These will last well into the night across north Wales and north-west England in particular where they could be prolonged in places.

"Twenty to 30 mm of rain is possible in around one or two hours, and a few places could see around 60 mm in three to six hours.

"Lightning and hail may pose additional hazards in a few locations.”

The alert covers much of the north of England and follows one for the Kent, London, East and West Sussex, Medway and Brighton and Hove areas today and one which covers most of Scotland on Thursday.

