Heavy rain and strong winds but Northumberland and North Tyneside escape the worst of Storm Ciarán

Northumberland and North Tyneside were hit by heavy rain after Storm Ciarán arrived in the UK.
By Ian Smith
Published 2nd Nov 2023, 10:43 GMT
Updated 3rd Nov 2023, 09:02 GMT

A yellow weather warning for heavy rain issued by the Met Office has now passed – and fortunately the region escaped the worst of the weather.

Flooding led to an emergency road closure on the A189 northbound between the Three Horseshoes roundabout and the Bebside exit slip road between Blyth and Cramlington.

The Shields Ferry service was also suspended.

Grey skies and stormy seas at Boulmer.

1. Storm

Grey skies and stormy seas at Boulmer. Photo: Alex Rae

Walking the dogs on Tynemouth beach.

2. Storm 1

Walking the dogs on Tynemouth beach. Photo: North News and Pictures

Rough seas at Boulmer.

3. Boulmer

Rough seas at Boulmer. Photo: Alex Rae

Well wrapped up against the elements.

4. Storm 2

Well wrapped up against the elements. Photo: North News and Pictures

