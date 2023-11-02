Heavy rain and strong winds but Northumberland and North Tyneside escape the worst of Storm Ciarán
Northumberland and North Tyneside were hit by heavy rain after Storm Ciarán arrived in the UK.
A yellow weather warning for heavy rain issued by the Met Office has now passed – and fortunately the region escaped the worst of the weather.
Flooding led to an emergency road closure on the A189 northbound between the Three Horseshoes roundabout and the Bebside exit slip road between Blyth and Cramlington.
The Shields Ferry service was also suspended.
