First snowfall of 2022 for parts of Northumberland

Snow fell in Alnwick and Berwick this morning (Thursday), although it did not cause significant issues.

However, with temperatures hovering just above freezing there is a risk of icy patches.

The Met Office has issued a further yellow warning of snow and ice from 8pm on Thursday to 12pm on Friday.

Snowy scenes in Berwick and Alnwick.

It advises that frequent sleet, hail and snow showers may lead to some disruption to travel.

It forecasts a fresh covering of snow for areas above 100-200m (mainly 2-5 cm, but locally 5-10 cm above 200 m and as much as 15cm over the highest ground.

Falling snow below this level may cause some temporary slushy accumulations which then may freeze and cause icy patches where skies remain clear for long enough.

Winds will be gusty around heavier showers and there is also a risk of lightning strikes from isolated thunderstorms in some coastal districts.

Hay feed for sheep in Berwick after snow fell.

Snow in Alnwick.

The Met Office has warned of further snow and ice.