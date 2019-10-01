Environment Agency could reissue flood alert for Northumberland coast
The Environment Agency has said it could reissue a flood warning for the Northumberland coast as Tuesday gets another wet start.
The Met Office’s prediction for the region today sets out it will be a wet morning for most, with it likely to feel chilly with a strong northeasterly breeze.
That will turn drier and brighter from the north during the day, with the temperature likely to be around 11 °C.
Meanwhile, the Environment Agency has said it expects adverse coastal conditions to continue into Wednesday, with a chance it may reissue its flood warning for Northumberland’s coastline for further high tides.
Late yesterday, Monday, September 30, it predicted the tide would have been at its highest at 5.30am today, with flooding to farmland and roads possible and a chance it could also impact two to three hours either side.
It said areas most at risk are the beaches, promenades, coastal footpaths and roads at Seahouses North Pier, Beadnell harbour road north, Alnmouth river footpath and horse field, A1068 main road and North Blyth sand dunes.
A spokesperson for the department said: “We are closely monitoring the situation and the flood gates at Warkworth are closed.
“Please be careful along beaches, promenades, coastal footpaths and roads as large waves and sea spray could result in dangerous conditions.”
It said it would update its message at 11am today or as the situation changes.
Further ahead for tomorrow Wednesday, October 2, through to Friday, October 4, the Met Office has said Wednesday could see morning frost, with a dry and sunny but with a chilly breeze.
Thursday will see another frosty dry start, perhaps turning wetter and windy later.
Friday could see it remain unsettled, but the picture will become clearer in coming days.