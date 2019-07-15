Could Northumberland have some fine weather on Monday, July 15?
Northumberland saw its fair share of rain last week but Monday, July 15 is set to bring some sunshine and cloud.
What is in store for Northumberland on Monday, July 15?
The Met Office predicts sun changing to cloud by the early evening with highs of 18.
But, while it should stay fine and dry, some rain is expected later in the week.
What will the morning weather be like?
Early morning cloud will break up to leave a fine and warm day with sunny spells across Northumberland and it should stay dry throughout. Maximum temperature 18 °C.
What will the weather be like into the evening?
It will stay fine and dry throughout the evening. Overnight clear spells will bring patchy cloud along with them with some fog around dawn. A minimum temperature of 13 °C should be expected.
What will Tuesday, July 16 bring?
Tuesday, July 16 should be another mainly fine and dry day with patchy cloud and some sunny spells. Some of the cloud may bring an odd light shower between 4pm and 6pm, but it will remain mostly dry. It will be a warmer day with a maximum temperature of 22 °C.
Is more rain expected?
A mix of sunny spells and showers is predicted for Wednesday and Thursday. This could turn to thunder. The weather should be overcast on Friday but prolonged rainfall will continue from the afternoon into the evening with windy conditions. So, enjoy the sun while it lasts during the day.