Chilly start makes way for sun and wind over Northumberland as coastal flood warning continues
Forecasters are predicting a chilly start with a dry and sunny day ahead, while a flood warning still in place for the coast.
The Met Office’s experts say Wednesday, October 2, will go on to be cool with occasionally brisk northwesterly winds.
It is expected a slight frost will form inland overnight with light winds.
The warmest it will be is 13 °C, with it likely to be around 6 °C early on.
Meanwhile, the Environment Agency’s flood warning continues for the coast and says the greatest risk will be from 4.30am until 8am, with flooding to low lying roads and farmland possible at these times, although conditions may apply two to three hours either side of the high tide.
It has said the areas most at risk are beaches, promenades, coastal footpaths and roads at Seahouses North Pier, Beadnell Harbour Road North, Alnmouth river at footpath level, Newbiggin Bay North Promenade and North Blyth Sand Dunes.
A spokesperson for the agency said: “Adverse coastal conditions are expected to continue until Wednesday.
“We are closely monitoring the situation and the flood gates at Warkworth are closed.
“Please be careful along beaches, promenades, coastal footpaths and roads as large waves and sea spray could result in dangerous conditions.”
It expects to issue an update at 11am today, or as the situation changes.
The Met Office’s forecast adds that the outlook further ahead from Thursday to Saturday says it will be dry, often sunny on Thursday, then turning windier with rain overnight.
Further rain or heavy showers on are expected on Friday, sometimes breezy, but clearing overnight.
Then on Saturday, it will be sometimes sunny with rain later.