Bright and sunny day forecast for Northumberland - before a week of cloud settles in
It’s forecast to be bright and sunny for most of the day in Northumberland – but the sunshine isn’t here to stay.
Tuesday, 8th October 2019, 06:00 am
Updated
Monday, 7th October 2019, 20:52 pm
Temperatures will reach 14°C on Tuesday, October 8, but the sun will be showing its face for most of the day.
There will be some spells of cloud throughout the early morning and late afternoon.
By early evening the cloud will have settled in and it is due to remain overcast for the rest of the week.
It will remain fairly mild and it isn’t expected to get colder than 9°C on Tuesday.
Looking ahead the week will remain mainly dry and cloudy but as it stands it is not forecast to rain in the town.
The Met Office’s outlook for the region says: “Brisk winds with showers on Wednesday and Thursday, but drier and brighter later Thursday. Occasionally heavy rain and strong winds during Thursday night and Friday morning, then brighter, but windy.”