Bolam Lake Country Park, near Bolam, nine miles west of Morpeth, was closed during the storm due to high winds and has not reopened.

This is to allow fallen trees in the park to be safely removed.

Wind speeds of 99mph were recorded near Alnwick during the storm, which hit the region on Sunday night. The Met Office had issued an amber weather warning.

Bolam Lake Country Park is closed due to storm damage. (Photo by Jane Coltman)

A spokesperson for Northumberland County Council said: "To prioritise public safety, the council has taken the decision to temporarily close Bolam Lake Country Park to clear up trees which have fallen due to storm damage.

“We will reopen the park once it is safe to do so. We urge the public to avoid the area and stay updated through our council alerts channel. Your cooperation is appreciated.”