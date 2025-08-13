Temperatures of 25°C are forecast today (Wednesday) in Alnwick with similar temperatures expected tomorrow.

Many have flocked to the beach with busy scenes reported in the likes of Bamburgh, Beadnell and Newton-by-the-Sea.

Large numbers also chose to cool off in the paddling pool at Carlisle Park in Morpeth.

Further south, temperatures are expected to hit the low to mid 30s°C in central and southern areas, with a peak of around 34°C most likely in the West Midlands or east Wales. Other parts of the UK will also be warm, though coastal regions remain relatively cooler due to sea breezes.

However, with high temperatures there’s a chance of some thundery rain at times.

Met Office Chief Meteorologist Dan Suri explains: “Wednesday brings a more complex picture, with high temperatures but also the chance of thunderstorms arriving in the evening.

“During Wednesday daytime, temperatures could peak at 34°C, with the heat shifting eastwards into east England, while parts of Scotland could also see temperatures above 30°C. By the evening, there is an increased risk of thunderstorms across northern areas, with the potential for some fairly wet weather. Whilst the exact location for these unsettled conditions remains uncertain, it’s possible a warning may be issued closer to the time.”

Thursday will be another widely warm and dry day, with sunny spells for most. A few showers may develop in the north, which could be heavy and thundery at times.

A north/south split is likely on Friday, with cloudier conditions and some patchy rain or drizzle in parts of the north, but plenty of fine and sunny weather in the south.

The weekend looks largely settled, with plenty of dry and sunny weather expected across the UK. Temperatures look to be near average in the north and east, but warm or very warm elsewhere.

