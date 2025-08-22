August bank holiday weather in Northumberland: Sunshine and warm temperatures forecast
As the last summer bank holiday of the year rolls around, we can look forward to some sunshine and highs of 24°C in Northumberland.
There is plenty going on this August bank holiday – and luckily it’s going to be mostly dry with sunshine from Sunday onwards.
Here is the Met Office Forecast for Northumberland.
Saturday:
A rather cloudy day, with many areas dry, but again the chance of the odd spot of light rain in places, mostly first thing. Temperatures near normal, with light winds. Maximum temperature 20 °C.
Outlook for Sunday to Monday:
Mainly fine, with more in the way of sunshine than preceding days and with temperatures climbing to a maximum of 24°C.