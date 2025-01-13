Simonside Hills pictured on January 9. (Credit: Alice Tetley-Paul)

As the extremely cold and frosty period slowly comes to an end, the beautiful snow covered Simonside Hills are captured in picture.

The Northumberland hill range, located on the northern edge of Harwood Forest above Rothbury, is a popular walking and hiking spot with incredible views and looks even more stunning covered with a white blanket of snow and ice.

Alice Tetley-Paul shows the hills from her walk on January 9 – for those who aren’t quite brave enough to face the incline in minus degree weather.