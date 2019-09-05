A mixture of sun and cloud faces Northumberland
Northumberland should expect sun and cloud with a light shower later in the day.
The Met Office forecast for the North East says a both sun and cloud should be expected.
The day should get off to a mostly sunny start, but light showers and cloud is predicted to develop later.
It will turn drier by evening with much more cloud to come.
Pollution and pollen levels will remain low.
Sunrise is estimated for around 6.20am and sunset should take place at around 7.50pm.
This is what to expect on Thursday, September 5
The hour by hour forecast shows a mixture of sun and cloud.
This is when showers are set to hit.
6am: Clear. Maximum 8°C.
7am: Sunny. Maximum 8°C.
8am: Sunny. Maximum 9°C.
9am: Sunny. Maximum 10°C.
10am: Sunny intervals. Maximum 12°C.
11am: Sunny intervals. Maximum 13°C.
12pm: Light shower. Maximum 13°C.
1pm: Cloudy. Maximum 13°C.
2pm: Cloudy. Maximum 15°C.
3pm: Cloudy. Maximum 15°C.
4pm: Sunny intervals. Maximum 15°C.
5pm: Sunny intervals. Maximum 16°C.
6pm: Cloudy. Maximum 15°C.
7pm: Cloudy. Maximum 15°C.
8pm: Cloudy. Maximum 15°C.
9pm: Cloudy. Maximum 13°C.
10pm: Cloudy. Maximum 13°C.
11pm: Cloudy. Maximum 13°C.
Will Friday, September 6 and the weekend be any better?
Showers aren’t due to die down as the weekend approaches. Overnight rain on Thursday, September 5 will lead to some sunshine but scattered showers will follow on Friday, September 6. It’s an overall cloudy week.
Whatever your plans are, it may be jacket weather.