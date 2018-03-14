WEATHER WARNING: More snow forecast for Friday night

Just when you thought we had seen the back of winter, the Met Office has issued a warning for snow and ice across Northumberland at the end of the week.

The yellow 'be aware' alert, which applies from 5pm on Friday (March 16) to 9am on Saturday, warns of an icy band of rain and hill snow that will increasingly turn to snow to lower levels.

This band will gradually ease during Saturday morning as it moves south-westwards, allowing ice to form as it clears. Some roads and railways are likely to be affected with longer journey times by road, bus and train services. Icy patches are likely on untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths.

The chief forecaster has said: "Rain will increasingly turn to hill snow above around 200m during Friday evening. By Saturday morning, 5-10cm of snow may accumulate on high ground above 200m.

"Some snow is expected even to low levels overnight into Saturday morning across the warning area with a patchy 1-2cm possible in places."