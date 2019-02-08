Weather warning as Storm Erik blows in

Strong winds could cause disruption in Northumberland tomorrow as Storm Erik continues to batter the country.

The Met Office has issued a yellow warning for the region from just after midnight tonight to 3pm tomorrow.

Gusts of up to 70mph are expected.

It is warning of possible short-term loss of power and potential travel disruption, with delays for high-sided vehicles on exposed route and bridges likely.

The Met office says: ‘A swathe of very strong westerly winds is expected to move east through Saturday morning, easing from the west during the day.

‘Inland gusts of 55 mph are expected quite widely, with some places having gusts to 70 mph, more particularly around exposed coasts and hills.’