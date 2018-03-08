WEATHER: Reporting at its absolute best

I would like to express my thanks to the Northumberland Gazette team for their superb reporting during the Beast from the East’s visitation.

There is no doubt at all that the storm was forecast, but its severity and aggressiveness was quite exceptional.

Certainly for myself, it has been the worst in living memory.

Your constant updates, blog and reporting on the storm were absolutely invaluable in terms of providing information and travel updates and simply keeping up peoples’ spirits – community newspaper reporting at its absolute best.

Your team clearly worked around the clock, day in, day out.

I just wanted to express my thanks and appreciation for your efforts.

Let’s hope the March that came in as a beast leaves like a lamb.

Claire Thorburn,

Greenhill,

Bamburgh