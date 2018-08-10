Weather phenomenon spotted above Amble

An unusual sight has been spotted in the skies of Northumberland today, with one onlooker describing it as ‘something you might see in a movie’.

This image captured by Widdrington Station resident Tom Stewart shows a funnel cloud whirling around at Amble. A funnel cloud is a rotating cone-shaped column of air extending downward from the base of a storm cloud, but not touching the ground. When it reaches the ground it is called a tornado.

Driving instructor Tom said: “I was simply on a driving lesson with a young chap from Broomhill heading east towards Amble from Acklington village and there it was directly in front of us for about three or four minutes.

“It was massive and it looked to be over Amble harbour area from my reckoning. The sky was dark and you could just sense the power in the size of it.

“It was like something you might see in a movie. I got my pupil to pull over and we watched it.”