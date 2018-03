In the recent bad weather, most of us were confined to our homes, unable to get out for supplies.

However, in Shilbottle there are some very kind people who restore your faith in human nature. They had managed to get through to shops and bought supplies of bread and milk, at their own expense, and gave them away to pensioners.

Small acts of kindness like this bring a lump to my throat.

Thank you very much, I won’t forget your kindness.

