WEATHER: In praise of our local shops

It’s at times like these, when roads are treacherous and public transport cancelled, that we become acutely aware of the value of our local shops.

Thank you Lesbury Post Office and Alnmouth Puffin Stores for keeping bread on our table and milk in our tea.

But a few days of roaring trade as people abandon their drive to the supermarket in favour of a walk around the corner is not enough to sustain a business.

So please everyone, remember how much you appreciated those snow-bound groceries and help to support the little shops on your doorstep by visiting regularly throughout the year. One day they might not be there.

J Maddison,

Hipsburn