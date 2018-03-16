WEATHER: Grateful for such kindness

We wanted to say a massive thank you to all the farmers with their tractors and other volunteers who helped during the recent awful weather.

The unprecedented road conditions meant the council and police had to prioritise keeping the main roads clear.

As we were stuck in Alnwick overnight, staying at the Willowburn Leisure Centre, we were very grateful to the team who stayed up all night, kept the place open and greeted us with such warmth and sympathy.

When you see this type of thing on the TV news, you sympathise, but until you are in the situation where you need to be rescued, it’s only then do you appreciate how grateful you are for their kindness and help.

We also wanted to say thank you to all the farmers who worked tirelessly to keep the small roads open, in particular the farmer near Chathill who pulled us through thick, heavy snow, allowing us to get home from a journey that should have taken one hour, but in fact took 12 hours.

Katie and Malcolm Archer,

Beadnell