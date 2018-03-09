WEATHER: Dedication of volunteers

I wanted to write to say a huge thank you to the community volunteers in 4x4s, farmers in tractors and everyone else who helped us get the Meals on Wheels services out to Amble, Hadston, Widdrington, Ulgham, Acklington and Broomhill over the last few days.

We managed to continue coverage to all those who were waiting in anticipation. The best bit was being able to tell people how many volunteers had been calling, messaging and emailing to offer support. It really was an overwhelming experience for all involved.

I have to thank staff who braved all the conditions when public transport failed them and people offered to bring them in via 4x4s to ensure that everything operated for the vulnerable in the community.

It just proved what I already knew, that the dedication and passion to truly help the community is indeed why they all work there.

Thank you to everyone involved.

Scott Dickinson,

Executive Director,

Hadston House Youth and Community Projects