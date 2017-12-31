‘We are here to give young people a voice’

In times of difficulty we must remain ever vigilant, and at Christmas time we have an opportunity to look over the past year.

And what a year it’s been, from a snap General Election and the Tories losing their majority to fight after fight over Brexit.

Yet no one seems to be talking about young people and the issues that affect us, especially not in our area.

That’s where we come in. We are the Berwick Young Greens and we look to stand up for young people and give you a voice all across the Berwick-upon-Tweed constituency, from Berwick to Alnwick, from Wooler to Warkworth, Amble to Lindisfarne, and Rothbury to Seahouses, wherever you are in north Northumberland, we are here for you.

While Theresa May talks about Brexit, we talk about free university and an end to student debt.

While the Government cuts vital services, we seek to put more into them, to serve our community, and while the Government continues austerity, we seek to end it and things like post-16 travel charges, introduced by the Labour-run Northumberland County Council.

While the Government stopped you voting in the EU referendum, we would fight for the voting age to be lowered to 16, so young people get a proper say in their future.

We also seek to bring back the Educational Maintenance Allowance, an allowance that helped young people at school, but was unfairly cut by the Coalition Government in 2011.

We are here to fight for you and protect you against unfair government action like this, on both a local and national level, as well as fight for and promote your issues as young people in north Northumberland. They say that young people are the future, yet the Government does not seem to recognise this.

We, the Berwick Young Greens, will stand up for your issues, fight for your causes, give you a voice but above all, put you first.

All our members here in Berwick wish everyone a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year.

Visit www.facebook.com/Berwick-Young-Greens-1760346337519540/