WATCH: Trailer released for Robert the Bruce film, Outlaw King

Outlaw King, partially filmed in Berwick, will be released this autumn.

It tells the untold, true story of Robert the Bruce who transforms from defeated nobleman to outlaw hero during the oppressive occupation of medieval Scotland by Edward I of England.

Despite grave consequences, Robert seizes the Scottish crown and rallies an impassioned group of men to fight back against the mighty army of the tyrannical King and his volatile son, the Prince of Wales.

Filmed in Scotland - and Berwick - Outlaw King reunites director David Mackenzie (Hell or High Water) with star Chris Pine alongside Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Florence Pugh and Billy Howle.

Scenes were filmed on Berwick quayside and by the Old Bridge in Tweedmouth.

Outlaw King will debut as the opening night film at the Toronto International Film Festival on Thursday, September 6.

The film is released on Netflix on November 9.