Northumbria Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust has released a Christmas video, encouraging people to look out for older people this festive period.

The message is: 'More than a million older people say they go a month or more without talking to a friend, neighbour or even family.

'By just saying hello or inviting a person to join in, you can save lives.

'This winter, help others to live and stay well - don't leave them out in the cold.'