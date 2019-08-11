Watch these courageous ducks battle flood water in Northumberland
These courageous ducks faced a huge battle to swim through the powerful flood water caused by heavy rain in Northumberland.
By Sophie Brownson
Sunday, 11 August, 2019, 14:29
This video captures how the ducks were attempting to swim against the current on the weir along the Braid between Warkworth and Amble on Saturday night.
Despite their best efforts the pair lost their battle with the waves and were swept down the weir where they flew away.