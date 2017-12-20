WATCH: Stay fire-safe this festive period

Northumberland Fire and Rescue Service wants everyone to have a great time at Christmas, but is also taking this opportunity to remind residents to protect themselves and loved ones from fires at home.

Faulty Christmas tree lights can cause fires, however, there are simple steps you can take to protect yourself and loved ones by making sure your lights are in safe working order:

Check your Christmas tree lights conform to the British Standard (BS EN 60598);

Check there is no faulty wiring;

Don’t overload sockets;

Switch off lights when you leave the room and don’t leave them unattended;

If you have a real Christmas tree, don’t forget to water it regularly;

Never place candles near the Christmas tree or materials that can catch alight easily and never leave lit candles unattended.

Chief Fire Officer Paul Hedley said: “Christmas can be a great time of the year and we ask all residents to make sure their safety is paramount.

“Christmas tree lights can cause fires, but if you follow our safety advice you are helping to reduce your risk of fire at the home. It is also very important to remember to water your real Christmas trees, as a watered tree also helps to reduce burn time if your tree does unfortunately catch fire.”

If you discover a fire, remember to get out, stay out and dial 999.

From all at Northumberland Fire and Rescue Service, have a happy and safe festive period.